Bellville South community affected by water outages

CAPE TOWN - Thousands of residents in Bellville South have been affected by water outages in the area.

The City of Cape Town says it’s working around the clock to fix the problem.

Councillor Siyabulela Mamkeli, mayco member for area central, says damage to a 400-millimetre water main led to supply interruption in the area.

“The City has been attending to the problem since last night. I have been informed the water might be restored in the next three hours. We’re actually advising the community to make sure that their taps remain closed, so that there won’t be any damages to their properties when the water is restored.”

The City has requested that water tankers be dispatched to the area to assist residents while repairs are underway.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)