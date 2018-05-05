ANC in WC sends condolences after Graeme Bloch’s parents found dead

While no arrests have been made, police have confirmed that a double murder case has been opened.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has sent its condolences to the Bloch family following the murder of activist Graeme Bloch’s parents.

It’s understood the elderly pair were murdered in their home in Rosebank earlier on Saturday.

Western Cape police say after responding to calls, they found 84-year-old Rosalie Bloch and 96-year-old Aubrey Jackson tied up in their house.

Both victims were declared dead at the scene.

The governing party has called on all South Africans to ensure that criminals have nowhere to hide wherever they seek refuge.

