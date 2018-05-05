Amcu’s Mathunjwa sends condolences to families of deceased Driefontein miners

The body of the seventh workers was brought to surface earlier on Saturday after being discovered by rescue operators.

JOHANNESBURG - Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa has conveyed condolences to the families of seven mineworkers who died after a seismic event at the Sibanye-Stillwater mine in Driefontein.

The body of the seventh workers was brought to surface earlier on Saturday after being discovered by rescue operators.

All thirteen miners have now been accounted for, with six others receiving treatment in hospital.

Mathunjwa has also wished injured workers a speedy recovery.

“We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased mineworkers.”

He says mining companies need to do more to ensure the safety of its workers.

“Mining companies should invest more in research and innovation, so they can come up with new technologies that will pinpoint the weak spots to prevent these types of incidents.”

Sibanye says it's investigating the cause of the accident.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)