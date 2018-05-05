Amcu’s Mathunjwa sends condolences to families of deceased Driefontein miners
The body of the seventh workers was brought to surface earlier on Saturday after being discovered by rescue operators.
JOHANNESBURG - Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa has conveyed condolences to the families of seven mineworkers who died after a seismic event at the Sibanye-Stillwater mine in Driefontein.
The body of the seventh workers was brought to surface earlier on Saturday after being discovered by rescue operators.
All thirteen miners have now been accounted for, with six others receiving treatment in hospital.
Mathunjwa has also wished injured workers a speedy recovery.
“We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased mineworkers.”
He says mining companies need to do more to ensure the safety of its workers.
“Mining companies should invest more in research and innovation, so they can come up with new technologies that will pinpoint the weak spots to prevent these types of incidents.”
Sibanye says it's investigating the cause of the accident.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
More details expected on Tom Moyane’s disciplinary hearing
-
Powerball results: Friday 4 May 2018
-
Elderly Cape Town couple found dead in their home
-
Friends and family to say final farewell at funeral of Akhumzi Jezile
-
De Lille’s future hangs in balance as DA FedEx stalls on decision
-
Akhumzi’s mother: Losing you has caused me unbearable sorrow, pain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.