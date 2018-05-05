#AkhumziJezileFuneral: ‘Road crashes have robbed SA of its future’
Akhumzi Jezile passed away along with four of his friends in a car crash in the Eastern Cape last week Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has used the funeral service of the late media personality Akhumzi Jezile to call on citizens to play their part in ensuring that the roads are safe.
Jezile passed away along with four of his friends in a car crash in the Eastern Cape last week Saturday.
WATCH: Akhumzi Jezile’s friends share emotional tributes to late TV presenter
Tributes have continued pouring in on social media as fans, friends and colleagues reflected on Jezile’s life, the impact he has had on others and the contribution he has made to the South African entertainment industry.
Hundreds of people gathered at the Rhema Bible Church on Saturday to pay their final respects.
Mthethwa says road crashes have robbed the country of its future.
“We must all renew our pledge and commitment to ensure that we do our part in ensuring the safety on our roads and be considerate to other road users.”
#AkhumziJezile [WATCH] Akhumzi Jezile’s casket leave the Rhema Bible Church to the Westpark Cemetery where he will be laid to rest. TK pic.twitter.com/44zs0eGAgI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 5, 2018
In his short life Akhumzi achieved more than what many would in their lifetime. The good deeds of Akhumzi are not burried with his bones, but they are with us. #AkhumziJezileFuneral pic.twitter.com/G88UtLFnKC— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) May 5, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 4 May 2018
-
[WATCH] Akhumzi Jezile’s friends share emotional tributes to late TV presenter
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 2 May 2018
-
[WATCH] Tears as 'multi-talented' Akhumzi Jezile is remembered
-
Jenna Dewan: I’ll always be friends with Channing Tatum
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.