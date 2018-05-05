AkhumziJezileFuneral: ‘Road crashes have robbed SA of its future’

Akhumzi Jezile passed away along with four of his friends in a car crash in the Eastern Cape last week Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has used the funeral service of the late media personality Akhumzi Jezile to call on citizens to play their part in ensuring that the roads are safe.

Jezile passed away along with four of his friends in a car crash in the Eastern Cape last week Saturday.

WATCH: Akhumzi Jezile’s friends share emotional tributes to late TV presenter

Tributes have continued pouring in on social media as fans, friends and colleagues reflected on Jezile’s life, the impact he has had on others and the contribution he has made to the South African entertainment industry.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Rhema Bible Church on Saturday to pay their final respects.

Mthethwa says road crashes have robbed the country of its future.

“We must all renew our pledge and commitment to ensure that we do our part in ensuring the safety on our roads and be considerate to other road users.”

#AkhumziJezile [WATCH] Akhumzi Jezile’s casket leave the Rhema Bible Church to the Westpark Cemetery where he will be laid to rest. TK pic.twitter.com/44zs0eGAgI — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 5, 2018

In his short life Akhumzi achieved more than what many would in their lifetime. The good deeds of Akhumzi are not burried with his bones, but they are with us. #AkhumziJezileFuneral pic.twitter.com/G88UtLFnKC — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) May 5, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)