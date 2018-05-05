Popular Topics
#AkhumziJezileFuneral: ‘Road crashes have robbed SA of its future’

Akhumzi Jezile passed away along with four of his friends in a car crash in the Eastern Cape last week Saturday.

FILE: A framed picture of the late Akhumzi Jezile seen at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on 3 May 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: A framed picture of the late Akhumzi Jezile seen at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on 3 May 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has used the funeral service of the late media personality Akhumzi Jezile to call on citizens to play their part in ensuring that the roads are safe.

Jezile passed away along with four of his friends in a car crash in the Eastern Cape last week Saturday.

Tributes have continued pouring in on social media as fans, friends and colleagues reflected on Jezile’s life, the impact he has had on others and the contribution he has made to the South African entertainment industry.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Rhema Bible Church on Saturday to pay their final respects.

Mthethwa says road crashes have robbed the country of its future.

“We must all renew our pledge and commitment to ensure that we do our part in ensuring the safety on our roads and be considerate to other road users.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

