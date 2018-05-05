Akhumzi’s mother: Losing you has caused me unbearable sorrow, pain
Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg to bid farewell to Jezile earlier on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - The mother of the late TV presenter and producer Akhumzi Jezile says losing her son has caused her unbearable sorrow and pain.
The former YoTV presenter and four others including popular gospel singer, Siyasanga Kobese and well-known actor Thobani Mseleni died in a car crash in the Eastern Cape last Saturday.
#AkhumziJezile [WATCH] Akhumzi Jezile’s casket arrive at the Rhema Bible Church. TK pic.twitter.com/GLweyk0x5h— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 5, 2018
In a moving ceremony, family, friends and colleagues have taken to the podium to express soul-stirring recounts of the times they've shared with the revered star.
Struggling to hold back his tears, former SABC producer, presenter and one of Jezile’s close friends Andile Ncube read an emotional letter on behalf of the 29-year-old’s mother.
“Where do I go from here? You were my child, friend, confidant and my helper. My smiling, loving and caring child. Losing you has caused me unbearable grief, sorrow and pain.”
#AkhumziJezile [WATCH] Andile Ncube read a letter to Akhumzi from his mother. She says she will miss his smile, laughter and warm hugs. TK pic.twitter.com/58fAzlNIAa— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 5, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
