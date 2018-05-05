Akhumzi’s mother: Losing you has caused me unbearable sorrow, pain

Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg to bid farewell to Jezile earlier on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - The mother of the late TV presenter and producer Akhumzi Jezile says losing her son has caused her unbearable sorrow and pain.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg to bid farewell to Jezile earlier on Saturday.

The former YoTV presenter and four others including popular gospel singer, Siyasanga Kobese and well-known actor Thobani Mseleni died in a car crash in the Eastern Cape last Saturday.

In a moving ceremony, family, friends and colleagues have taken to the podium to express soul-stirring recounts of the times they've shared with the revered star.

Struggling to hold back his tears, former SABC producer, presenter and one of Jezile’s close friends Andile Ncube read an emotional letter on behalf of the 29-year-old’s mother.

“Where do I go from here? You were my child, friend, confidant and my helper. My smiling, loving and caring child. Losing you has caused me unbearable grief, sorrow and pain.”

