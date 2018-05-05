Akhumzi Jezile remembered as role model for SA youth
Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on Saturday morning for Jezile’s funeral.
JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has paid tribute to the late television star Akhumzi Jezile, describing him as role model for the youth who touched the lives of many South Africans.
Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on Saturday morning for Jezile’s funeral.
#AkhumziJezile [WATCH] Kelly Khumalo pay tribute to her friend Akhumzi in song. TK pic.twitter.com/Zwkp0d5ZXG— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 5, 2018
Mthethwa says Jezile was an inspiration to many young people.
“In his short life, Akhumzi achieved more than what most people do in their lifetime. Others have to wait for their lifetime to achieve what Akhumzi achieved at his tender age.”
#AkhumziJezile Mthethwa: Road crashes rob us of many lives, A precious story like Akhumzi’s story is not finished. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 5, 2018
The former YoTV presenter and four others, including media personalities Siyasanga Kobese and Thobani Mseleni, died in a car crash in the Eastern Cape last Saturday.
WATCH LIVE: SA bids final farewell to Akhumzi Jezile
Jezile's friends has described him as a loving person.
One of his closest friends Musa Mthombeni recounted the last phone conversation he had with Jezile.
“My last words to you were that I love you. Out of all the emotions I felt this week, I experienced the ultimate joy at the thought that the overriding feeling that will linger in my heart is that I love you, Akhumzi.”
Andile Ncumbe read a letter written by the late star’s mother to her son.
“I have cried for you. I have cried to God and asked him why me, why you? A mother’s cry to God. No other feeling could possibly be worse than this.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
More details expected on Tom Moyane’s disciplinary hearing
-
Powerball results: Friday 4 May 2018
-
[WATCH LIVE] SA bids final farewell to Akhumzi Jezile
-
Israeli troops fire shots, tear gas at Gaza protesters, 1,100 Palestinians hurt
-
Friends and family to say final farewell at funeral of Akhumzi Jezile
-
Memorial planned for CT teen who died after being struck by brick
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.