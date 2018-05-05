Akhumzi Jezile remembered as role model for SA youth

Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on Saturday morning for Jezile’s funeral.

JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has paid tribute to the late television star Akhumzi Jezile, describing him as role model for the youth who touched the lives of many South Africans.

#AkhumziJezile [WATCH] Kelly Khumalo pay tribute to her friend Akhumzi in song. TK pic.twitter.com/Zwkp0d5ZXG — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 5, 2018

Mthethwa says Jezile was an inspiration to many young people.

“In his short life, Akhumzi achieved more than what most people do in their lifetime. Others have to wait for their lifetime to achieve what Akhumzi achieved at his tender age.”

#AkhumziJezile Mthethwa: Road crashes rob us of many lives, A precious story like Akhumzi’s story is not finished. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 5, 2018

The former YoTV presenter and four others, including media personalities Siyasanga Kobese and Thobani Mseleni, died in a car crash in the Eastern Cape last Saturday.

Jezile's friends has described him as a loving person.

One of his closest friends Musa Mthombeni recounted the last phone conversation he had with Jezile.

“My last words to you were that I love you. Out of all the emotions I felt this week, I experienced the ultimate joy at the thought that the overriding feeling that will linger in my heart is that I love you, Akhumzi.”

Andile Ncumbe read a letter written by the late star’s mother to her son.

“I have cried for you. I have cried to God and asked him why me, why you? A mother’s cry to God. No other feeling could possibly be worse than this.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)