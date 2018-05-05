Popular Topics
Akhumzi Jezile remembered as role model for SA youth

Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on Saturday morning for Jezile’s funeral.

Family and friends pictured at Akhumzi Jezile's funeral at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, on 5 May 2018 . Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has paid tribute to the late television star Akhumzi Jezile, describing him as role model for the youth who touched the lives of many South Africans.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on Saturday morning for Jezile’s funeral.

Mthethwa says Jezile was an inspiration to many young people.

“In his short life, Akhumzi achieved more than what most people do in their lifetime. Others have to wait for their lifetime to achieve what Akhumzi achieved at his tender age.”

The former YoTV presenter and four others, including media personalities Siyasanga Kobese and Thobani Mseleni, died in a car crash in the Eastern Cape last Saturday.

WATCH LIVE: SA bids final farewell to Akhumzi Jezile

Jezile's friends has described him as a loving person.

One of his closest friends Musa Mthombeni recounted the last phone conversation he had with Jezile.

“My last words to you were that I love you. Out of all the emotions I felt this week, I experienced the ultimate joy at the thought that the overriding feeling that will linger in my heart is that I love you, Akhumzi.”

Andile Ncumbe read a letter written by the late star’s mother to her son.

“I have cried for you. I have cried to God and asked him why me, why you? A mother’s cry to God. No other feeling could possibly be worse than this.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

