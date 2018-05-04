Zim Health Minister clarifies conditions of dagga production
Producers will have to pay $50,000 for a licence and they'll have to grow the crop under security cameras.
ZIMBABWE – Zimbabwe’s legalisation of dagga production has got more than a fair few locals excited, but the Health Minister has been forced to issue a statement insisting that its use remains illegal.
A number of Zimbabweans have welcomed the news that it will be legal to grow cannabis for health and research purposes.
The Zimbabwe Medical Association said this week it had strong reservations about the government issuing licences for the production of cannabis.
It said legalising production of the crop may drive cannabis dependence.
But in a statement issued to state media, Health Minister David Parirenyatwa said that possession of the drug will still be illegal.
Producers will have to operate under strict surveillance, to try to stop the drug being misused.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
