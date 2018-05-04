Unions claim 60% of SABC workers are freelancers

Unions have described the conditions employees have been subjected to under the public broadcaster’s management and board.

JOHANNESBURG - Labour unions representing employees at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) claim at least 60% of workers at the public broadcaster are freelancers.

Employees have raised various concerns about the running and working conditions at the institution.

The parliamentary committee on communications met with unions in Sandton on Friday.

Unions have described the conditions employees have been subjected to under the public broadcaster’s management and board.

One of the prominent issues is that of freelancers. Dumisani Dlamini is from the Electronic Media Freelancers & Labour Association. He has called for intervention.

“We are in a hybrid. We don’t know whether we’re employees, we don’t know what we are. We want this committee to assist us.”

Humphrey Maxegwana, the chairperson of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications, says they’ll meet with the SABC board urgently to ensure the labour issues are addressed.

“We will raise these issues and push to have these matters attended to.”

The unions say as a public broadcaster, the SABC should lead by example and respect labour practices.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)