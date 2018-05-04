2 more tremors hit Sibanye-Stillwater's Masakhane Mine

Rescue workers have managed to locate three miners who are trapped underground at that mine but have not yet established contact.

JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye-Stillwater's Masakhane Mine has been rocked by two more tremors.

The trio became trapped following an initial seismic event on Thursday along with 10 of their colleagues.

Four of those miners died while the other six are recovering in hospital.

Rescue operations have been temporarily halted after the latest tremor a short while ago.

There was panic as the earth started to tremble at Sibanye-Stillwater where yet another tremor hit the mine.

Sibanye’s James Wellsted says this is the third tremor in the same area since Thursday.

“We had another seismic event, this time on the western side of the mine. It’s about 3.5 km from where our rescue teams are busy trying to recover the employees that were affected yesterday.”

The mine is currently closed and rescue teams have been pulled out for now.

“We have pulled out the rescue teams out for now as a precautionary measure while we assess the integrity of that area. They will probably continue with the rescue [later on],” Wellsted added.

Wellsted says once the area has been declared safe, the search for the three missing miners will resume.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)