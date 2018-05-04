Tom Moyane served with disciplinary charges

In a statement, the Presidency says the disciplinary inquiry relates to alleged leadership and organisational failures.

JOHANNESBURG – Suspended Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane has been served with disciplinary charges related to alleged misconduct in violation of his duties and responsibilities.

The Presidency released a statement on Friday afternoon, saying Moyane was charged on Thursday.

The statement says: “The disciplinary inquiry relates to alleged leadership and organisational failures.”

It adds that the inquiry will be “conducted in writing to make findings, subject to the presiding officer’s discretion to hear oral evidence.”

It’s understood Moyane is charged in terms of the Sars Act, Public Finance Management Act and Sars Code of Conduct.

President Cyril Ramaphosa relieved Moyane of his duties in March, citing the handling of the Jonas Makwakwa scandal as well as VAT repayments to Gupta-linked companies as some of the reasons for his suspension.

The disciplinary hearing will be chaired by retired constitutional Judge Kate O'Regan.

It will be up to O'Regan whether she hears oral evidence in Moyane's disciplinary hearing.

The Presidency says the inquiry will be conducted in writing to make findings, subject to O'Regan's discretion, to ensure a procedurally fair and speedy process.

A separate process through the establishment of a commission of inquiry will focus on tax administrative issues like VAT refunds and shortfalls in revenue in the past two financial years.