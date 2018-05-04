[TIMELINE] Mine safety at Sibanye-Stillwater mines in focus

The company has experienced three fatal incidents in 2018, most of them related to miners being trapped underground.

JOHANNESBURG – Sibanye-Stillwater mine has seen more than enough troubles in the last few months at its mining sites.

The company has experienced three fatal incidents in 2018, most of them related to miners being trapped underground.

Thirteen miners were trapped at the Sibanye-Stillwater mine’s Driefontein operations following a seismic event earlier on Thursday afternoon.

In a statement issued on Friday morning, the mine confirmed that four miners were killed in the incident, that three workers are still missing and six others are recovering in hospital.

In early February this year, mine safety came into sharp focus after the rescue of almost a thousand miners who'd been trapped underground in the Free State.

The large group was unable to surface at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Beatrix mine when the power cut out.

All 955 workers were rescued, with some needing treatment for minor injuries and dehydration, after having spent more than 30 hours underground.

A week after the Beatrix mine incident, two miners died at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof Mine in Gauteng.

The workers lost their lives after they were trapped by a rock fall underground.

Nearly two weeks later, a mine worker died at Sibanye-Stillwater's Driefontein operations near Carletonville, the very same mine where the latest incident took place.

Unions have called on the company to tighten its safety measures and even called on the Mineral Resources Ministry to intervene.