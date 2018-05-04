3 miners still trapped underground at Sibanye-Stillwater mine
Four other miners were killed after a seismic event on Thursday while six others are recovering in hospital.
CARLETONVILLE - Rescue operations are still underway at Sibanye-Stillwater's Masakhane shaft where three miners are trapped underground.
Four of their colleagues were killed after a seismic event on Thursday while six others are recovering in hospital.
Rescuers are trying to make contact with the three miners who are still trapped underground.
Sibanye Gold’s James Wellsted says they’ve managed to locate the missing miners, but are yet to make contact with them.
He says all their families have been contacted and are being given support.
“We immediately contacted families where possible because some of them are in the rural areas in Mozambique, one is in Lesotho and some are in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. We are offering transport to the mine, counselling and ongoing support to the families.”
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has urged rescue teams to continue the search for the missing miners while being mindful of their safety.
[WATCH] "There's still 3 miners underground..." Sibanye’s James Wellsted gives an update on the missing miners.#MinersTrapped pic.twitter.com/XWZxGlAscR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 4, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Tom Moyane served with disciplinary charges
-
Police media crew come under fire while monitoring crowed on N2
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 1 May 2018
-
Mahumapelo to meet with ministerial task team led by Dlamini Zuma
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 2 May 2018
-
Oakbay ordered to give business rescue officials access
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.