3 miners still trapped underground at Sibanye-Stillwater mine

Four other miners were killed after a seismic event on Thursday while six others are recovering in hospital.

CARLETONVILLE - Rescue operations are still underway at Sibanye-Stillwater's Masakhane shaft where three miners are trapped underground.

Four of their colleagues were killed after a seismic event on Thursday while six others are recovering in hospital.

Rescuers are trying to make contact with the three miners who are still trapped underground.

Sibanye Gold’s James Wellsted says they’ve managed to locate the missing miners, but are yet to make contact with them.

He says all their families have been contacted and are being given support.



“We immediately contacted families where possible because some of them are in the rural areas in Mozambique, one is in Lesotho and some are in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. We are offering transport to the mine, counselling and ongoing support to the families.”

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has urged rescue teams to continue the search for the missing miners while being mindful of their safety.