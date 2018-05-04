Popular Topics
Talks to end national bus strike deadlock again

Satawu's Zanele Sabela says that employers are negotiating in bad faith.

FILE: Long queues seen at a Mitchells Plain bus terminal in Cape Town on 18 April 2018 as commuters waited for alternative transport to get them to work amid a nationwide bus strike. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Long queues seen at a Mitchells Plain bus terminal in Cape Town on 18 April 2018 as commuters waited for alternative transport to get them to work amid a nationwide bus strike. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Talks to end the nationwide bus strike have hit another snag as negotiations between employers and unions deadlocked again on Thursday.

This comes after employers stuck to their initial offer of an 8% wage increase for the first year and 8.5% for the second year.

Satawu says they wanted a 9.5 % increase for the first year and 8.5 % for the second year.

The unions have moved down from their initial demand of a 12% salary hike among other demands.

Satawu's Zanele Sabela says that employers are negotiating in bad faith.

“So, throughout the week they had been denying that they gave us the ultimatum that if we didn’t accept that offer by yesterday, then they will revert back to the media over the proposal. But that’s effectively what they have done today.”

