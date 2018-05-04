'Taking selfies at national key points could become crime'

The National Assembly's police portfolio committee is today busy deliberating on the Critical Infrastructure Bill.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament wants a legal opinion on the constitutionality of new legislation that will govern the country's national key points.

The National Assembly's police portfolio committee is on Friday busy deliberating on the Critical Infrastructure Bill, which will replace the "apartheid era" National Key Points Act.

The National Key Points Act, unamended since apartheid, came under the spotlight during the revelations of upgrades at former President Jacob Zuma's Nkandla residence.

Members of Parliament are now going through the new Bill clause-by-clause.

In its submission, civil society organisation the Right to Know Campaign says the legislation in its current form could make it a crime to take even a selfie at Parliament or at OR Tambo International Airport.

No less than 15 other organisations have submitted public comments objecting to the new Critical Infrastructure Protection Bill.

Committee chairperson Francois Beukman says: “Let’s ask the Parliamentary legal advisors to get on that specific clause to have an outside opinion in terms of the issues raised by civil society organisations. We want to ensure that all clauses are constitutional.”

Among the objections raised are that the new legislation will promote secrecy and undermine accountability, as well as limit public access to national key points.

Beukman says the committee will continue its discussions next week once they receive legal opinion on some of the clauses.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)