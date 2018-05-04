'Taking selfies at national key points could become crime'
The National Assembly's police portfolio committee is today busy deliberating on the Critical Infrastructure Bill.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament wants a legal opinion on the constitutionality of new legislation that will govern the country's national key points.
The National Assembly's police portfolio committee is on Friday busy deliberating on the Critical Infrastructure Bill, which will replace the "apartheid era" National Key Points Act.
The National Key Points Act, unamended since apartheid, came under the spotlight during the revelations of upgrades at former President Jacob Zuma's Nkandla residence.
Members of Parliament are now going through the new Bill clause-by-clause.
In its submission, civil society organisation the Right to Know Campaign says the legislation in its current form could make it a crime to take even a selfie at Parliament or at OR Tambo International Airport.
No less than 15 other organisations have submitted public comments objecting to the new Critical Infrastructure Protection Bill.
Committee chairperson Francois Beukman says: “Let’s ask the Parliamentary legal advisors to get on that specific clause to have an outside opinion in terms of the issues raised by civil society organisations. We want to ensure that all clauses are constitutional.”
Among the objections raised are that the new legislation will promote secrecy and undermine accountability, as well as limit public access to national key points.
Beukman says the committee will continue its discussions next week once they receive legal opinion on some of the clauses.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Tom Moyane served with disciplinary charges
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 1 May 2018
-
Police media crew come under fire while monitoring crowed on N2
-
Oakbay ordered to give business rescue officials access
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 2 May 2018
-
Mahumapelo to meet with ministerial task team led by Dlamini Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.