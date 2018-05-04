Still no word on kidnapped Brackendowns baby & caretaker

-
MEC Ramokgopa urges healthcare workers to put patients firstLocal
-
Bishops to forge ahead with fight for coal miners after silicosis suitBusiness
-
Outa welcomes High Court’s decision on Prasa probeLocal
-
IRBA appoints team to review KPMG SA’s turnaround strategyBusiness
-
Still no word on kidnapped Brackendowns baby & caretakerLocal
-
NUM calls on Mineral Resources Dept to probe mining deathsLocal
-
Caster Semenya wins 1,500m race in Doha Diamond LeagueSport
-
IAAF suspends five Russian walkers from competing over banned coachSport
-
Kiprop says doping officials took moneySport
-
Gerrard agrees Rangers deal - Sky SportsSport
-
Man United boss Mourinho backs assistant Faria to take over at ArsenalSport
-
Ireland winger Trimble to retire at the end of seasonSport
-
Gigi Hadid apologises for controversial Vogue coverLifestyle
-
Scientists devise new, more accurate peanut allergy testLifestyle
-
May the forth be with youLifestyle
-
People can tell if you're rich or poor just by looking at your faceLifestyle
-
US SEC orders rapper Jay-Z to testify on clothing brand saleLifestyle
-
Nobel literature prize award postponed amid sexual misconduct claimsLifestyle
-
[OPINION] Travel in the time of global unrestOpinion
-
Bill Cosby's wife slams prosecutor, accusers for husband's guilty verdictLifestyle
-
Drug case against Rose McGowan to go aheadLifestyle
-
Mahumapelo willing to cooperate to repair NW issuesPolitics
-
Mahumapelo to meet with ministerial task team led by Dlamini ZumaPolitics
-
Lobbying begins in NW for Supra Mahumapelo's replacementPolitics
-
Dlamini Zuma to lead ministerial task team sent to deal with NW crisisPolitics
-
DA's East Region requests suspension of George mayor over graft, fraudPolitics
-
De Lille seeks specific details from DA on allegations against herPolitics
-
[OPINION] The problem with accusing Kanye West of mental illnessOpinion
-
[OPINION] SA’s print media is failing to empower citizens on corruptionOpinion
-
[OPINION] South Africa should create a fund to compensate victims of crimeOpinion
-
[BOOK EXTRACT] Ministry of Crime: An Underworld Explored by Mandy WienerOpinion
-
[BOOK EXTRACT] Sorry, Not Sorry by Haji Mohamed DawjeeOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Korean peace process depends on the US and ChinaOpinion
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
IRBA appoints team to review KPMG SA’s turnaround strategyBusiness
-
Mathunjwa blames Mineral Resources Dept for deaths in mining sectorBusiness
-
Oakbay ordered to give business rescue officials accessBusiness
-
Parly backs Kimi Makwetu in cancelling KPMG, Nkonki contractsBusiness
-
Tom Moyane served with disciplinary chargesBusiness
-
Printing body parts in hospital shows 3D tech's growing reachBusiness
Still no word on kidnapped Brackendowns baby & caretaker
It’s being reported that the kidnappers are demanding a hefty ransom but police have not been able to confirm this.
JOHANNESBURG - More than 48 hours after the kidnapping of 13-month-old baby Eden Laird and his caretaker in Alberton, there's still no word on their whereabouts.
According to a missing person poster created by the organisation Pink Ladies the baby boy and his caretaker went for a walk in Brackendowns on Wednesday but they failed to return home.
It’s being reported that the kidnappers are demanding a hefty ransom but police have not been able to confirm this.
Family, friends and security officials in the Alberton area won't be drawn on the disappearance of baby Eden and his caretaker Cleopatra.
Numerous attempts byEyewitness News to make contact with relatives have been unsuccessful.
Family have been told not to reveal any information to the media; a move which some relatives have questioned.
One family member has even been asked to remove certain information posted on her Facebook account.
So far, the only available information about this case is a picture of the baby on the missing person pamphlet.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
