Still no word on kidnapped Brackendowns baby & caretaker

It’s being reported that the kidnappers are demanding a hefty ransom but police have not been able to confirm this.

JOHANNESBURG - More than 48 hours after the kidnapping of 13-month-old baby Eden Laird and his caretaker in Alberton, there's still no word on their whereabouts.

According to a missing person poster created by the organisation Pink Ladies the baby boy and his caretaker went for a walk in Brackendowns on Wednesday but they failed to return home.

Family, friends and security officials in the Alberton area won't be drawn on the disappearance of baby Eden and his caretaker Cleopatra.

Numerous attempts byEyewitness News to make contact with relatives have been unsuccessful.

Family have been told not to reveal any information to the media; a move which some relatives have questioned.

One family member has even been asked to remove certain information posted on her Facebook account.

So far, the only available information about this case is a picture of the baby on the missing person pamphlet.

