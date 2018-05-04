Popular Topics
Sibanye-Stillwater trying to contact families of deceased Driefontein miners

A total of 13 workers were trapped underground following the rockfall on Thursday.

The Masakhane shaft at Sibanye-Stillwater's Driefontein mine near Carletonville. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
The Masakhane shaft at Sibanye-Stillwater's Driefontein mine near Carletonville. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Management at Sibanye Stillwater says it’s trying to contact the families of the four miners who died during a seismic event at its Driefontein operation on the West Rand.

Three workers are still missing and six others are recovering in hospital.

A total of 13 workers were trapped underground following the rockfall on Thursday.

The mine's James Wellsted says they are in contact with some of the families.

“We informed as many as we could last night. Some of them are from Mozambique and other rural areas in South Africa which are difficult to contact, but that’s a priority for us.”

