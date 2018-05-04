Semenya to run in 1,500m at Diamond League opener

The IAAF Diamond League series will consist of 14 meetings, with athletes earning points to qualify for two lucrative finals, to be held in Zurich and Brussels on 30 and 31 August.

JOHANNESBURG - Caster Semenya will compete in the 1,500m event at the first IAAF athletics meeting in Doha on Friday evening.

Semenya and the IAAF have been in the spotlight in recent weeks over the athletics body’s new rule change that forces female athletes to lower their testosterone levels if they wish to be eligible to compete in future IAAF events.

In superb form this season, after winning the 800m and 1,500m titles at the Commonwealth Games in Australia last month, Semenya will turn out in her first Diamond League race over the 1,500m distance after winning the 800m series in the last two years.

Other South African athletes that will compete at the IAAF meeting in Doha will be triple jumper Khotso Mokoena, 400m athlete Pieter Conradie as well as 100m athlete Carina Horn.

Schedule of SA athletes:

5.50pm - Triple Jump Men, Khotso Mokoena

6.03pm - 400m Men, Pieter Conradie

6.13pm - 1 500m Women Caster Semenya

6.26pm - 100m Women, Carina Horn