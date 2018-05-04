Sandile Mantsoe taking sentencing well, says lawyer

Manstoe was sentenced to 32 years in prison in the Johannesburg High Court for assaulting, killing and burning Karabo Mokoena’s body.

JOHANNESBURG – Convicted killer Sandile Mantsoe's legal team says he's coping after he was sentenced on Thursday, saying that he’s even started planning for his future.

He has accused Judge Peet Johnson of being harsh and is planning on appealing both his conviction and sentence.

Mantsoe's lawyer Victor Simelane says they were expecting a lighter sentence for Mantsoe as he is a first-time offender and he was not found guilty of premeditated murder.

“I think the judge went overboard and there was absolutely no reason for him to do that.”

He says that Mantsoe is taking the news of his sentence well.

Simelane says while Mantsoe has been charged for murder, assault and defeating the ends of justice, at this stage they will only be appealing the murder charge.

