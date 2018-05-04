SANDF restores normalcy to NW health system
The South African military health services began working in the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital on 21 April.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says its restored normalcy in the North West province since taking over health services in facilities affected by ongoing industrial action led by Nehawu.
The South African military health services began working in the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital on 21 April, seeing over 100 patients and delivering nine babies within 24 hours of their arrival.
Spokesperson Mafi Mgobozi says they will remain in the province until striking staff return to their posts.
“Everything is under control now and we’re still going to continue to support the Health Department until workers are back at work.”
Health MEC Magome Masike says at least six clinics around Mahikeng remain closed while protests at the Potchefstroom and Klerksdorp hospital continue to disrupt services.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 1 May 2018
-
Over 40 ANC branches reject Magashule's statement on KZN elective conference
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 2 May 2018
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
Mathunjwa blames Mineral Resources Dept for deaths in mining sector
-
Elsies River teen hit by brick dies
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.