SANDF restores normalcy to NW health system

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says its restored normalcy in the North West province since taking over health services in facilities affected by ongoing industrial action led by Nehawu.

The South African military health services began working in the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital on 21 April, seeing over 100 patients and delivering nine babies within 24 hours of their arrival.

Spokesperson Mafi Mgobozi says they will remain in the province until striking staff return to their posts.

“Everything is under control now and we’re still going to continue to support the Health Department until workers are back at work.”

Health MEC Magome Masike says at least six clinics around Mahikeng remain closed while protests at the Potchefstroom and Klerksdorp hospital continue to disrupt services.

