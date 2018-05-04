SA translocates six black rhino to Chad to help restock population

The animals, from the Eastern Cape's Addo Elephant National Park, left for the central African country on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Six black rhino are heading for a new home in Chad.

We're sharing our precious rhino to reintroduce the animals to Chad.

Environmental Affairs' Albi Modise: "For South Africa, this translocation is more than just about rhinos. It's about building relationships, it's about African countries finding common solutions to common challenges, in this instance, helping to Chad to restock its black rhino population but at the same time help Chad to grow its tourism market."