SA translocates six black rhino to Chad to help restock population
The animals, from the Eastern Cape's Addo Elephant National Park, left for the central African country on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Six black rhino are heading for a new home in Chad.
The animals, from the Eastern Cape's Addo Elephant National Park, left for the central African country on Thursday.
We're sharing our precious rhino to reintroduce the animals to Chad.
Environmental Affairs' Albi Modise: "For South Africa, this translocation is more than just about rhinos. It's about building relationships, it's about African countries finding common solutions to common challenges, in this instance, helping to Chad to restock its black rhino population but at the same time help Chad to grow its tourism market."
Popular in Local
-
Makhosi Khoza joins Outa
-
Racism victim considering further action against Pam Golding Properties
-
Golden Highway blocked as protests in Joburg south flare up again
-
SA Express merger with SAA possible, says Gordhan
-
MUT: We failed students and Zolile Khumalo’s family
-
#BusStrike: Unions to intensify mass action following wage talks deadlock
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.