SA Express merger with SAA possible, says Gordhan

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan told Parliament this week that while there has been some improvement in the airline's operations in recent weeks, several of its aircraft are still grounded.

FILE: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has not ruled out a merger between SA Express and SAA, despite the national carrier's financial woes.

But first he says that the rampant malfeasance at the company needs to be investigated.

Gordhan told Parliament this week that while there has been some improvement in the airline's operations in recent weeks, several of its aircraft are still grounded.

Minister Pravin Gordhan says that the board of SA Express is all but depleted and a deputy director-general from the Department of Public Enterprises has been seconded to act as chief executive.

He's told Parliament's Public Enterprises Committee this week that it will take at least another two weeks to come up with a plan for the airline and that this involves considering a merger with SAA and Mango while also looking to stabilize its operations.

"There's been some stability over the last few weeks, although there are still instances of delayed flights or aircraft not taking off."

He adds that the airline is still having to make use of chartered aircraft to meet its schedule demands.

