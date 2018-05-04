Rescue operations resume at Sibanye-Stillwater mine after tremors

Operations had been paused earlier when the shaft was rocked by seismic events on Friday afternoon; a day after the initial tremor that’s killed four miners.

JOHANNESBURG - Rescue operation at Sibanye-Stillwater's Masakhane shaft have resumed.

Three of their colleagues remain trapped underground while six others survived and are now being treated in hospital.

The mine’s James Wellsted says in what seems like a positive turn, they have seen one of the trapped miners.

“We’ve got sight of one of the employees, and that’s a positive sign. The conditions are difficult but we will recover him and look for the other two.”

WATCH: 3 miners still missing at Sibanye-Stillwater.

