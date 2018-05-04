Ramokgopa urges healthcare workers to improve quality of care
Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa has addressed doctors, nurses and other staff members at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Parktown on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa has urged health workers to be more proactive and improve the quality of care provided to patients, especially pregnant women.
Ramokgopa has addressed doctors, nurses and other staff members at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Parktown on Friday.
Dozens of health workers gathered in the main auditorium at the hospital where the Gauteng Health Department is holding a summit under the theme: “Commitment to quality health services: accelerating service delivery improvement for maternal, neonatal and child health”.
Ramokgopa says more needs to be done to improve service delivery at Gauteng facilities.
Ramokgopa says although this is a serious challenge, she appreciates those who do work hard towards this goal.
“I would like to applaud them and encourage them to continue.”
The summit is also aimed at providing a platform for policymakers, health system leaders, specialists, patients and community members to discuss how to accelerate improvements in services in public health.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 1 May 2018
-
Over 40 ANC branches reject Magashule's statement on KZN elective conference
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 2 May 2018
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
Mathunjwa blames Mineral Resources Dept for deaths in mining sector
-
Elsies River teen hit by brick dies
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.