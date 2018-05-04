Ramokgopa urges healthcare workers to improve quality of care

Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa has addressed doctors, nurses and other staff members at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Parktown on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa has urged health workers to be more proactive and improve the quality of care provided to patients, especially pregnant women.

Ramokgopa has addressed doctors, nurses and other staff members at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Parktown on Friday.

Dozens of health workers gathered in the main auditorium at the hospital where the Gauteng Health Department is holding a summit under the theme: “Commitment to quality health services: accelerating service delivery improvement for maternal, neonatal and child health”.

Ramokgopa says more needs to be done to improve service delivery at Gauteng facilities.

Ramokgopa says although this is a serious challenge, she appreciates those who do work hard towards this goal.

“I would like to applaud them and encourage them to continue.”

The summit is also aimed at providing a platform for policymakers, health system leaders, specialists, patients and community members to discuss how to accelerate improvements in services in public health.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)