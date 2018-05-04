Racism victim considering further action against Pam Golding Properties
A Pam Golding agent told Sifiso Masilela that the owners of the home in White River, Mpumalanga which he was hoping to rent, only want white tenants.
JOHANNESBURG – As Pam Golding Properties investigates a case of racism involving one of its agents, the victim says that while he accepts the company's apology, he is considering taking the matter further.
Sifiso Masilela posted a screen grab on social media earlier this week of an exchange via text message between him and the estate agent.
In the conversation, the agent tells him that the owners of the home in White River, Mpumalanga which he was hoping to rent, only want white tenants.
Masilela says that he won't do business with Pam Golding again.
“For Pam Golding to do business with such people who’ve got racist tendencies, that’s where the problem starts. I mean they shouldn’t have agreed to do business with such people in the first place.”
Meanwhile, the property group's CEO Andrew Golding says that as a rule they don’t work with racist landlords.
“We absolutely don’t take their business and they refused to take their business, that’s our policies which are still in place for many years. So, unfortunately this was a breakdown in this regard.”
LISTEN: Pam Golding responds to racism allegations
