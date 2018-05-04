Provisions in proposed Tobacco Bill will increase illicit trade, says institute

The proposal includes a full ban on smoking in public places and increasing the distance of no-smoking perimeters around buildings, among other things.

CAPE TOWN - The Tobacco Institute of Southern Africa says provisions in the proposed Tobacco Bill will increase the illicit trade in tobacco.

Cabinet has approved the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill for public comment.

The bill is intended to replace the Tobacco Products Control Act of 1993.

The proposal includes a full ban on smoking in public places, increasing the distance of no-smoking perimeters around buildings, regulating the sale and advertising of products and preventing vending machines from selling cigarettes.

Chairperson of the Tobacco Institute of Southern Africa Francois van der Merwe says they have not been consulted about the proposed changes.

“We hear there are provisions in this bill that will certainly increase the illicit trade in tobacco. Issues the minister said in public of display packaging will certainly lead to higher illicit trade. There is no urgency for this bill.”

Van de Merwe says there's no vacuum in tobacco regulations and that the country has good tobacco laws.

He says there's accommodation for smokers and non-smokers, adding there are already strict regulations around advertising tobacco products.

