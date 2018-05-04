Provisions in proposed Tobacco Bill will increase illicit trade, says institute
The proposal includes a full ban on smoking in public places and increasing the distance of no-smoking perimeters around buildings, among other things.
CAPE TOWN - The Tobacco Institute of Southern Africa says provisions in the proposed Tobacco Bill will increase the illicit trade in tobacco.
Cabinet has approved the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill for public comment.
The bill is intended to replace the Tobacco Products Control Act of 1993.
The proposal includes a full ban on smoking in public places, increasing the distance of no-smoking perimeters around buildings, regulating the sale and advertising of products and preventing vending machines from selling cigarettes.
Chairperson of the Tobacco Institute of Southern Africa Francois van der Merwe says they have not been consulted about the proposed changes.
“We hear there are provisions in this bill that will certainly increase the illicit trade in tobacco. Issues the minister said in public of display packaging will certainly lead to higher illicit trade. There is no urgency for this bill.”
Van de Merwe says there's no vacuum in tobacco regulations and that the country has good tobacco laws.
He says there's accommodation for smokers and non-smokers, adding there are already strict regulations around advertising tobacco products.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 1 May 2018
-
Over 40 ANC branches reject Magashule's statement on KZN elective conference
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 2 May 2018
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
Elsies River teen hit by brick dies
-
Mathunjwa blames Mineral Resources Dept for deaths in mining sector
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.