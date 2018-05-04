President Nyusi wants to continue peace process after Dhlakama’s death
Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi says he tried to fly Afonso Dhlakama for emergency medical treatment when heard the 65-year-old had suffered a heart attack.
PRETORIA - Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi says the death of rebel leader Afonso Dhlakama must not be allowed to derail in peace process in South Africa’s eastern neighbour.
The big question is who will lead the Renamo movement which has both parliamentary and armed wings.
But the Renamo leader has been hiding back in the Gorongoza mountains since 2013 and could not be reached.
The Mozambican president says the last thing Dhlakama said to him at their meeting last February is that he would not want to miss a step in the peace process.
Renamo fought a 16-year civil war against Frelimo that’s ruled Mozambique since 1975.
That ended in 1992 but Dhlakama never gave up his fighters.
