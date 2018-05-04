Pollsmoor prisoner killed in suspected gang attack

Authorities believe the stabbing is related to ongoing clashes between rival gangs.

CAPE TOWN - A prison inmate has died and another has been seriously injured in an attack at Pollsmoor Prison.

The incident occurred last night.

Authorities believe that the stabbing is related to ongoing clashes between rival gangs.

Correctional Services spokesperson Simphiwe Xako says: "An offender was stabbed to death while another was critically wounded at the medium B section of Pollsmoor around 9pm on Thursday. Authorities believe it’s related to ongoing gang wars.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)