Police media crew come under fire while monitoring crowed on N2
CAPE TOWN - A police media crew has come under fire while monitoring a crowd gathered alongside the N2 highway at Borchard's Quarry bridge.
One of the crew members was armed and returned fire.
Eyewitness News was on the scene before noon and managed to speak to him afterwards.
“They threw a couple of stones and some hit the bus.”
EWN has also learnt that an ambulance bumped over the police media crew member as the emergency worker tried to assist them.
He was not injured.
Paramedic Shanaaz Kleynhans says she could not leave them.
“I had to proceed on the N2 to pick up patients and the gentleman threw me down, as I was sitting there, they started throwing stones. Unfortunately, that’s when I ran over him. But he’s fine now.”
The crowd had apparently attacked a passing tour bus.
The large people carrier managed to turn around and when motorists saw the windscreen smashed in several places, they had to make U-turns.
The N2 incoming has been reopened after it was closed at the R300.
