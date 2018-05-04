Police clear blocked roads after Joburg housing protest
The community is angry over promises made by local leaders about housing and land.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are now trying to clear roads barricaded with rocks and burning tyres during protests in the south of Johannesburg.
Community leader Majiet Amien says they want leaders to make good on their promises.
“Houses will come. They’re still busy with the land and identification of it, among other things. The things we heard last year… we’re saying no to that.”
The community met with Human Settlement MEC Uhuru Moila on Thursday but reportedly stormed out.
Residents say they’re frustrated with the slow progress of the longstanding issue.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
