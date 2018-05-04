Popular Topics
Over 40 ANC branches reject Magashule's statement on KZN elective conference

Disgruntled branches say there is no unity in the region or the province, citing factionalism, gatekeeping and membership fraud.

FILE: African National Congress secretary general Ace Magashule briefs the media at the Absa Stadium in East London on 12 January 2018. Picture: Christa van der Walt/EWN.
FILE: African National Congress secretary general Ace Magashule briefs the media at the Absa Stadium in East London on 12 January 2018. Picture: Christa van der Walt/EWN.
4 hours ago

DURBAN - More than 40 branches in the ANC’s largest region in eThekwini have rejected secretary general Ace Magashule's pronouncement that KwaZulu-Natal is ready to host an elective conference.

Magashule and the party's national working committee (NWC) were in the province a few weeks ago to assess the state of branches and readiness to have an election.

The highest decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC), is yet to give the go ahead.

But the disgruntled branches say there is no unity in the region or the province, citing factionalism, gatekeeping and membership fraud.

Sifiso Dlamini who is from the Umlazi sub-region says as disgruntled eThekwini branches, they wrote to the interim provincial committee about their grievances but nothing has been done.

“Our case was in relation to gatekeeping, the expulsion of comrades without due processes and BGS that have been conducted without involving us.”

Dlamini says the NWC was in the province but it only met with one faction.

“There are two factions here. If you say you’re going to eThekwini to meet one side, then you’re creating another problem.”

Those who attended on Friday are either ordinary members or form parts of branch executive committees.

They’re calling for the regional and provincial conferences to be postponed until after the 2019 elections while effective solutions are found.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

