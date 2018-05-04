Outa welcomes High Court’s decision on Prasa probe

Outa has won the right to participate in the legal action which compels the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority to investigate allegations of fraud and corruption at Prasa.

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has welcomed the judgment handed down by the Pretoria High Court on Friday which allows the NGO to intervene in the case brought against the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

In 2017, former Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe launched an application against the Hawks asking the court to declare that the crime-fighting unit had failed to finalise investigations into irregular tenders between Prasa, Siyangena and Swifambo.

The Hawks had opposed Outa’s bid to join as a co-applicant.

Outa's legal head Stefanie Fick says they’re pleased with the court’s decision.

“We are extremely happy that the court agreed that we can intervene. We are also happy with the way the court dealt with the unreasonableness of the delay in this matter. If one looks at it specifically, the cost orders.”

