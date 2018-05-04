Oakbay ordered to give business rescue officials access

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

Oakbay ordered to give business rescue officials access

The practitioners had turned to the High Court after the Gupta family prevented them from accessing a server with the information of eight companies, including Oakbay.

Oakbay Investment. Picture: Supplied
Oakbay Investment. Picture: Supplied
6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg has ordered Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments to give access to business rescue practitioners who are threatening to charge the company with contempt of court.

The practitioners had turned to the High Court after the Gupta family prevented them from accessing a server with the information of eight companies, including Oakbay.

The family hasn't indicated whether it will appeal Friday's judgement.

Several Gupta-linked companies have been under financial pressure since the Bank of Baroda withdrew from the country, with the Hawks also searching for Ajay Gupta whose considered a fugitive from justice.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA