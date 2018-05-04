Oakbay ordered to give business rescue officials access

The practitioners had turned to the High Court after the Gupta family prevented them from accessing a server with the information of eight companies, including Oakbay.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg has ordered Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments to give access to business rescue practitioners who are threatening to charge the company with contempt of court.

The practitioners had turned to the High Court after the Gupta family prevented them from accessing a server with the information of eight companies, including Oakbay.

The family hasn't indicated whether it will appeal Friday's judgement.

Several Gupta-linked companies have been under financial pressure since the Bank of Baroda withdrew from the country, with the Hawks also searching for Ajay Gupta whose considered a fugitive from justice.