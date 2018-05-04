NW EFF to re-enrol no confidence motion in Mahumapelo

The EFF’s Betty Diale says they want the motion debated and voted on whether it is by secret ballot or not.

JOHANNESBURG – North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo is facing more woes, with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the province re-enrolling a motion of no confidence against him in the provincial legislature.

There have been protests in the province over the past few weeks with accusations of corruption.

The EFF’s Betty Diale says they want the motion debated and voted on whether it is by secret ballot or not.

The EFF in the North West legislature believes they need only seven African National Congress (ANC) members of the provincial legislature (MPLs) to side with the opposition to successfully remove Mahumapelo from office.

Collectively, the EFF, Democratic Alliance and Freedom Front Plus make a total of 10 votes of the 33-member legislature, and the opposition is now relying on recent political developments within the ANC around Mahumapelo to succeed in their bid.

Diale said: “We feel like we must put them on the line, we must make sure we test their honesty.”

Last month, the EFF asked for a postponement of a previous motion of no confidence debate, pending court action to force the vote through a secret ballot.