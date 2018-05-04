NUM calls on Mineral Resources Dept to probe mining deaths

Rescue workers are trying to locate three miners trapped underground after a seismic event yesterday.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has called on the Mineral Resources Department to investigate the rate of deaths in the mining sector, after a deadly rockfall at the Sibanye-Stillwater mine on the West Rand.

Four others were killed and six taken to hospital.

The union's Livhuwani Mammburu says miners are often tempted to work in dangerous areas because employers offer them bonuses.

“It can’t be correct that all mining incidents happening in South Africa, especially in the gold sector, are insignificant. We feel the Department of Mineral Resources’ directorate must be serious and get to the bottom of what is really happening.”

