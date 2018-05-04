MUT: We failed students and Zolile Khumalo’s family

Murder accused Thabani Mzolo appeared in the Durban magistrates court for the first time on Thursday and will remain in custody until his bail hearing next Thursday.

DURBAN – Management at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) says it feels that it failed students and the family of Zolile Khumalo after she was gunned down at one of their residences.

Khumalo was shot several times, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend Thabani Mzolo, who refused to accept the end of their relationship.

Mzolo appeared in the Durban magistrates court for the first time on Thursday and will remain in custody until his bail hearing next Thursday.

As magistrate Mohamed Motala explained to Mzolo about the legal process going further, the 23-year-old murder suspect smiled several times during proceedings.

SRC president Sandile Dlamini says that Mzolo's demeanour is disturbing.

“He has shown no remorse. He doesn’t regret what he did, to him it’s Happy New Year, it looks like he’s happy for what he has done and that to me it’s a major concern.”

MUT Communications Director Mbali Mkhize: “MUT always makes it a point that MUT becomes a home away from home, so what has really happened, we feel as if we’ve failed the family, we failed the students. It was not our aim.”

Students have vowed to return in their numbers to court next week.