Mnangagwa allies, ministers lose in Zimbabwe ruling party primaries
The internal Zanu-PF poll was a major test of the party’s capacity to organise following last November’s resignation of the long-ruling 94-year-old Robert Mugabe.
HARARE - Seven Zimbabwean government ministers and several allies of President Emmerson Mnangagwa were defeated in primary elections for parliament, results showed on Thursday, as disputes threaten to divide the party ahead of polls set for July.
The internal Zanu-PF poll was a major test of the party’s capacity to organise following last November’s resignation of the long-ruling 94-year-old Robert Mugabe, who was ousted from power when his top army generals turned against him in a de facto coup.
Voting in the primaries, which took place on Sunday, was extended to Tuesday in some constituencies due to disagreements over who should vote, late ballot deliveries and accusations of bribery and cheating by some candidates.
Oppah Muchinguri, who holds the fourth most senior post of national chairperson in Zanu-PF, was defeated by a little-known rival in the race to represent the party in eastern Manicaland province.
Chris Mutsvangwa, an outspoken war veterans leader and a Mnangagwa special adviser, lost to a relatively unknown figure in the party. In a letter to the Zanu-PF national commissar seen by Reuters, Mutsvangwa rejected the result and said he would challenge it.
Dozens of Zanu-PF sitting MPs also lost, ushering in new faces who will face the opposition in July.
Mnangagwa, 75, in a statement said despite “teething” problems during the primaries, he was happy with the voter turnout. Official figures from many constituencies, however, showed turnout was lower.
“We have sent clear signals to those who have chosen to pit themselves against the sheer might of our party,” he said.
Some areas were yet to vote due to irregularities on the voter register while results were pending in others. Several losing candidates were contesting the results.
Mnangagwa’s main rival in the presidential vote — whose date is yet to be set — is 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa who took over leadership of the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) following the death of its founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai in February.
Mnangagwa will launch Zanu-PF’s election manifesto on Friday. The MDC will hold its own primaries from Saturday.
Popular in Africa
-
Mozambique opposition leader and ex-guerrilla Dhlakama dies
-
SA translocates six black rhino to Chad to help restock population
-
Advisor says Mnangagwa will lose election this year
-
World Bank grants Kenya $1 bln loan for infrastructure projects
-
2 Zim reporters arrested on World Press Freedom Day eve
-
Morocco is building a solar farm as big as Paris in the Sahara Desert
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.