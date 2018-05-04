Popular Topics
Mitchells Plain, Siqalo residents to meet to quell tensions

Tomorrow's meeting is part of a plan to establish a community-led working committee to address grievances which led to the violent protests.

Community leaders addressing Siqalo Informal Settlement residents following a violence service delivery protest. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/EWN
Community leaders addressing Siqalo Informal Settlement residents following a violence service delivery protest. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/EWN
6 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - It's hoped a meeting between community members from Mitchells Plain and Siqalo Informal Settlement will bring lasting normalcy back to the area.

Residents of the Rondevlei community and Siqalo this week took to the streets.

After politicians descended on the area this week, it was decided residents need to meet.

Tomorrow's meeting is part of a plan to establish a community-led working committee to address grievances which led to the violent protests.

Service delivery and housing woes will top the agenda.

But many Mitchells Plain residents will also vent their frustrations around the inconvenience and destruction that accompanied the demonstrations.

On Tuesday evening, angry demonstrators attacked and torched an ATM at a filling station, as well as a shop and truck. A number of roads had to be shut down.

Siqalo residents are demanding basic services.

Community representative Lulama Maseti said: “They can feel bad about what we’re doing. But they don’t understand us or the way we feel, because the reason why we act like that is because the City of Cape Town doesn’t want to respond to what we’re asking them… to give us the basic services.”

WATCH: ANC blames DA for Siqalo protest

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

