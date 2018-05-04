Popular Topics
Mantashe: Mine bosses must prioritise safety after Driefontein deaths

Minister Mantashe was reacting to the death of four workers at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Driefontein operation.

FILE: Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: @GCISMedia/Twitter
Mia Lindeque 5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has called for mine management to pay closer attention to the safety and protection of workers instead of chasing production.

Mantashe was reacting to the death of four workers at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Driefontein operation.

Three workers are still missing and six others are recovering in hospital.

A total of 13 workers were trapped underground following the rockfall on Thursday.

Mantashe has urged rescue workers not to give up until all the trapped miners are accounted for.

His spokesperson Ayanda Shezi says: “The minister is urging the companies to priorities the issues of health and safety for mine workers, instead of focusing on production at the expense of the mineworkers’ safety.”

Meanwhile, rescue operations are still underway at the mine. The has media being barred from approaching the scene.

The company's James Wellsted says the search is still underway for the missing miners.

Welsted says it’s unclear whether the miners are alive, but they are continuing to try make contact with them.

He says all families have been contacted and transport arrangements are being for some to come from as far as Mozambique.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

