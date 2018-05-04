Mantashe: Mine bosses must prioritise safety after Driefontein deaths
Minister Mantashe was reacting to the death of four workers at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Driefontein operation.
JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has called for mine management to pay closer attention to the safety and protection of workers instead of chasing production.
Mantashe was reacting to the death of four workers at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Driefontein operation.
Three workers are still missing and six others are recovering in hospital.
A total of 13 workers were trapped underground following the rockfall on Thursday.
Mantashe has urged rescue workers not to give up until all the trapped miners are accounted for.
His spokesperson Ayanda Shezi says: “The minister is urging the companies to priorities the issues of health and safety for mine workers, instead of focusing on production at the expense of the mineworkers’ safety.”
Meanwhile, rescue operations are still underway at the mine. The has media being barred from approaching the scene.
#TrappedMiners The Masakhane shaft where 3 miners are still trapped. This is as far as the media is allowed to go. CE pic.twitter.com/BEG0UbKPfw— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 4, 2018
The company's James Wellsted says the search is still underway for the missing miners.
[WATCH] "There's still 3 miners underground..." Sibanye’s James Wellsted gives an update on the missing miners.#MinersTrapped pic.twitter.com/XWZxGlAscR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 4, 2018
Welsted says it’s unclear whether the miners are alive, but they are continuing to try make contact with them.
He says all families have been contacted and transport arrangements are being for some to come from as far as Mozambique.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Tom Moyane served with disciplinary charges
-
Police media crew come under fire while monitoring crowed on N2
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 1 May 2018
-
Mahumapelo to meet with ministerial task team led by Dlamini Zuma
-
Racism victim considering further action against Pam Golding Properties
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 2 May 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.