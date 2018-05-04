Mamelodi Sundowns to take on Barcelona
Pitso Mosimane’s boys will be looking to get even at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg after losing 2-1 to the LaLiga champions in 2007.
JOHANNESBURG – South African giants and PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns will host Spanish giants Barcelona on 16 May in a friendly clash.
In their first encounter in 2007, the Catalan giants beat Masandawana 2-1 at the at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.
In the upcoming match, Pitso Mosimane’s boys will be looking to get even, this time at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
On Saturday, Sundowns clinched the 2017/18 Absa Premier Soccer League title after beating Ajax Cape Town at the Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.
It's Champion Vs Champion!— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) May 4, 2018
➖
📲#Sundowns #DownsBarca pic.twitter.com/Y5IqybyEXv
Popular in Sport
-
Caster Semenya wins 1,500m race in Doha Diamond League
-
Andile Jali set for PSL return with top side
-
Man United boss Mourinho backs assistant Faria to take over at Arsenal
-
Kiprop says doping officials took money
-
Gerrard agrees Rangers deal - Sky Sports
-
Semenya to run in 1,500m at Diamond League opener
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.