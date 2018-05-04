Mamelodi Sundowns to take on Barcelona

Pitso Mosimane’s boys will be looking to get even at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg after losing 2-1 to the LaLiga champions in 2007.

JOHANNESBURG – South African giants and PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns will host Spanish giants Barcelona on 16 May in a friendly clash.

In their first encounter in 2007, the Catalan giants beat Masandawana 2-1 at the at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

In the upcoming match, Pitso Mosimane’s boys will be looking to get even, this time at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

On Saturday, Sundowns clinched the 2017/18 Absa Premier Soccer League title after beating Ajax Cape Town at the Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.