Makwetu defends decision to terminate KPMG, Nkonki contracts
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu told MPs that the decision was not a rash one and followed several meetings with the firms.
CAPE TOWN – Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has defended his decision to terminate the contracts of auditing firms KPMG and Nkonki Inc.
He says it was necessary to protect the independence and credibility of his office.
He’s told MPs that the decision was not a rash one and followed several meetings with the firms.
Makwetu says the auditors will be allowed to continue with audits that are already far advanced and due to be signed-off by the end July.
The Auditor-General’s office contracts the services of 90 private audit firms at a cost of around R450 million.
Makwetu says that KPMG was given seven months’ grace to internally investigate its practices but management could not say when the probe will be finalised.
He says the VBS Mutual Bank matter, which again cast KPMG in a negative light, reaffirmed his decision to sever ties with the firm.
In the case of Nkonki Inc, he says that the firm’s inability to provide details about its shareholding, is problematic.
"Decisions on issues that emerged at different times but the risks are enormous to us. The independence of the AG’s office is sacrosanct."
Makwetu says that the decision to cancel the audit contracts is in no way a reflection on the professionalism of the employees of the affected firms.
Popular in Local
-
Tom Moyane served with disciplinary charges
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 1 May 2018
-
Police media crew come under fire while monitoring crowed on N2
-
Oakbay ordered to give business rescue officials access
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 2 May 2018
-
Mahumapelo to meet with ministerial task team led by Dlamini Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.