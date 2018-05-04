Makhosi Khoza joins Outa

Following her departure from the ANC, Khoza formed the African Democratic Change (ADeC) but last month announced her retirement from politics.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Makhosi Khoza has joined the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) as an executive director to head the organisation’s local government programme.

Khoza caused a stir in the ANC last year when she was vocal about former president Jacob Zuma, calling for him to step down publicly on various occasions.

Following her departure from the ANC, Khoza formed the African Democratic Change (ADeC) but last month announced her retirement from politics.

At the time, Khoza said that she will be trying her hand in local governance, working with different parties to fight corruption within the sector.

Khoza explains why Outa is the right fit for her: "I'm actually very excited. It's been something that's been bothering me for a very long time that local government is very much neglected and I feel that Outa has begun a very important journey for local citizens of South Africa."

