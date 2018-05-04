Mahumapelo willing to cooperate to repair NW issues

The premier's spokesman Brian Setswambung says Supra Mahumapelo will help the task team in any way he can.

JOHANNESBURG - As a meeting between the inter-ministerial task team in the North West grapples with problems in the province, Premier Supra Mahumapelo says he is willing to co-operate with any recommendation to fix the issues in his administration.

The premier has attended the meeting in Mahikeng, a day after the party's top six asked him to resign or face being removed.

The North West has been rocked by violent protests in recent weeks with residents demanding the premier be removed from his post.

At least two people were killed in the unrest.

The premier's spokesman Brian Setswambung says Mahumapelo will help the task team in any way he can.

“He remains committed to making sure that there is full cooperation on all areas that are being looked into.”