Mahumapelo to meet with ministerial task team led by Dlamini Zuma
The meeting in Mahikeng, which started at about noon, is attended by the 10 ministers appointed by the president.
JOHANNESBURG - Embattled North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has been included in a meeting of ministerial task team led by Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, which is mulling over the state of governance in the province.
The meeting in Mahikeng, which started at about noon, is attended by the 10 ministers appointed by the president to deal with the situation in the North West and MECs in that province.
The meeting takes place just a day after Mahumapelo was asked by President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign or face the axe.
The ANC's National Working Committee (NWC) met on Wednesday and recommended that the top leaders meet with Mahumapelo immediately as he faces violent protests against him and calls for him to step down.
Residents from several communities in the province took to the streets, vandalising property and disruption of schooling which resulted in the deaths of at least two people.
The Inter-Ministerial committee meeting on Friday comes after a team of top government bureaucrats, including a number of director generals, went to the North West to compile a report on the glaring problems facing the province.
With that team in hand, the team led by Dlamini Zuma is expected to engage provincial authorities on the issues flagged.
The final report on the North West will be tabled to Cabinet for consideration next Wednesday.
More in Politics
-
Lobbying begins in NW for Supra Mahumapelo's replacement
-
Dlamini Zuma to lead ministerial task team sent to deal with NW crisis
-
DA's East Region requests suspension of George mayor over graft, fraud
-
De Lille seeks specific details from DA on allegations against her
-
NW EFF to re-enrol no confidence motion in Mahumapelo
-
[WATCH] ANC blames DA for Siqalo protest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.