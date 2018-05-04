Mahumapelo to meet with ministerial task team led by Dlamini Zuma

The meeting in Mahikeng, which started at about noon, is attended by the 10 ministers appointed by the president.

JOHANNESBURG - Embattled North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has been included in a meeting of ministerial task team led by Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, which is mulling over the state of governance in the province.

The meeting in Mahikeng, which started at about noon, is attended by the 10 ministers appointed by the president to deal with the situation in the North West and MECs in that province.

The meeting takes place just a day after Mahumapelo was asked by President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign or face the axe.

The ANC's National Working Committee (NWC) met on Wednesday and recommended that the top leaders meet with Mahumapelo immediately as he faces violent protests against him and calls for him to step down.

Residents from several communities in the province took to the streets, vandalising property and disruption of schooling which resulted in the deaths of at least two people.

The Inter-Ministerial committee meeting on Friday comes after a team of top government bureaucrats, including a number of director generals, went to the North West to compile a report on the glaring problems facing the province.

With that team in hand, the team led by Dlamini Zuma is expected to engage provincial authorities on the issues flagged.

The final report on the North West will be tabled to Cabinet for consideration next Wednesday.