Lobbying for Mahumapelo’s successor underway in NW

JOHANNESBURG - Lobbying is underway in the North West for Supra Mahumapelo's successor as the deadline for the premier to resign inches closer.

On Thursday, the African National Congress’ (ANC) top officials asked Mahumapelo to step down in the face of violent protests and allegations of corruption against him.

It’s understood the premier has been given until Monday to step down or face being recalled by a special NEC.

The fate of Mahumapelo has been decided and now many are putting forward their cases for who should succeed him.

The Revolutionary Council’s Lucky Kgabi says they would prefer that one of the veterans is chosen to replace Mahumapelo.

“The leadership must look into the veterans and say who can they pick.”

The SACP’s Madoda Sambatha says they are also clear on who should take over.

“There are two candidates with experience [that we’re supporting].”

Mahumapelo himself has his own preference, together with the ANC in the province.

But the SACP, the Revolutionary Council and ANC members agree they won’t accept anyone close to the premier believing they’re all “tainted by corruption”.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)