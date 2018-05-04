Lobbying begins in NW for Supra Mahumapelo's replacement
The premier is facing violent protests in his province, with several communities calling on him to step down amid serious corruption allegations.
JOHANNESBURG - As North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo considers whether he’ll resign, there’s strong lobbying in the province on who should take over from him.
Mahumapelo met with the African National Congress (ANC)'s top officials on Thursday night after the national working committee recommended that a meeting take place immediately.
The premier is facing violent protests in his province, with several communities calling on him to step down amid serious corruption allegations.
LISTEN: Causes behind NW protests: Analysts weigh in
Now that the ANC’s top leaders have asked Mahumapelo to resign, the ball is in the premier’s court.
He may resign with conditions, including having a say on who takes over from him as premier.
But the so-called Revolutionary Council in the North West, which has been instrumental in lobbying against Mahumapelo, says they won’t accept anyone close to him.
If the premier refuses to step down, a special NEC meeting may be convened to recall him.
But the ANC will have to tread carefully as it deals with the premier’s removal as it has the potential of dividing the organisation even further.
His supporters in the North West have already indicated they will rally behind him no matter what.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Politics
-
Mahumapelo to meet with ministerial task team led by Dlamini Zuma
-
Dlamini Zuma to lead ministerial task team sent to deal with NW crisis
-
DA's East Region requests suspension of George mayor over graft, fraud
-
De Lille seeks specific details from DA on allegations against her
-
NW EFF to re-enrol no confidence motion in Mahumapelo
-
[WATCH] ANC blames DA for Siqalo protest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.