Lobbying begins in NW for Supra Mahumapelo's replacement

JOHANNESBURG - As North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo considers whether he’ll resign, there’s strong lobbying in the province on who should take over from him.

Mahumapelo met with the African National Congress (ANC)'s top officials on Thursday night after the national working committee recommended that a meeting take place immediately.

The premier is facing violent protests in his province, with several communities calling on him to step down amid serious corruption allegations.

Now that the ANC’s top leaders have asked Mahumapelo to resign, the ball is in the premier’s court.

He may resign with conditions, including having a say on who takes over from him as premier.

But the so-called Revolutionary Council in the North West, which has been instrumental in lobbying against Mahumapelo, says they won’t accept anyone close to him.

If the premier refuses to step down, a special NEC meeting may be convened to recall him.

But the ANC will have to tread carefully as it deals with the premier’s removal as it has the potential of dividing the organisation even further.

His supporters in the North West have already indicated they will rally behind him no matter what.

