[LISTEN] What SA can learn from striking Japanese bus drivers
CapeTalk | The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks labour economist Andrew Levy if this is an option in South Africa amid a bust strike in the country.
CAPE TOWN - Bus drivers from Japan have gone on strike by continuing services for commuters but giving everyone free rides.
South Africa's bus strike entered its third week on Wednesday and many commuters have been affected. Could the approach by the Japanese drivers be an option for South Africa?
Labour economist Andrew Levy weighs in.

