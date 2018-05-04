[LISTEN] #SandileMantsoe: How do judges decide criminal sentences?

Radio 702 | Mantsoe has been sentenced to an effective 32 years in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Karabo Mokoena.

JOHANNESBURG – Questions have been raised on court procedures following the sentencing of Sandile Mantsoe.

Talk Radio 702’s Eusebius McKaiser chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan and James Grant, a criminal law expert, about sentencing guidelines.

