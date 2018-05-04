[LISTEN] #DayZero: The science behind weather forecasting

CapeTalk | CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies interviews Piotr Wolski, hydro-climatologist for the Climate System Analysis Group at University of Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN – Below average rainfall is expected this year, according to a UCT climatologist.

Piotr Wolski, a hydro-climatologist at UCT, explains the methods used to forecast weather patterns for the year.

Listen to the audio above for more.