Kremlin says still waiting for US talks to set up Putin-Trump summit
US President Donald Trump said in March that the two leaders would meet soon.
MOSCOW - The Kremlin said on Friday it was still waiting for substantive talks with the United States to set up a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.
Trump said in March that the two leaders would meet soon, but since then already poor ties between Washington and Moscow have deteriorated further over the conflict in Syria and the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call on Friday that there was still no clarity on a possible meeting between the two leaders and that no further steps had been taken by Washington to arrange it.
“We are waiting,” Peskov said.
