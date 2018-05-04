Kolisi set to play 100th Super Rugby match for Stormers

Captain Siya Kolisi will play his 100th Vodacom Super Rugby game for the Stormers when he leads the team out to face the Bulls at Newlands on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Captain Siya Kolisi will play his 100th Vodacom Super Rugby game for the Stormers when he leads the team out to face the Bulls at Newlands on Saturday.

The match, which kicks off at 15.05pm on Saturday is set to be a double milestone celebration for the DHL Stormers, with hooker Scarra Ntubeni in line to earn his 50th cap when he comes off the replacements bench.

The action at Newlands will kick off at 12.15pm, when Western Province will face Boland in a SuperSport Rugby Challenge curtain-raiser.

The Stormers' forward pack remains unchanged for the Super Rugby derby, while there are two positional changes in the starting backline, with JJ Engelbrecht shifting to outside centre and Dillyn Leyds on the wing.

As a result, SP Marais comes in at fullback and Raymond Rhule is back on the wing.

There are two new faces on the replacements bench, with prop Frans Malherbe and flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis both making their return following long-term injuries.

Stormers: 15 SP Marais 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 JJ Engelbrecht, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Chris van Zyl, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 Steven Kitshoff.

Replacements: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 JC Janse van Rensburg, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Cobus Wiese, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Paul de Wet, 22 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 23 Seabelo Senatla.